Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $286.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.