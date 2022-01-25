Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.08. 72,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.28. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

