Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

