21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 1.9% Higher

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.53. 9,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,444,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

