Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

