Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. 14,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,029,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

