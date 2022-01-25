Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 58.50 and last traded at 59.34. 93,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,986,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 103.04.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

