Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 58.50 and last traded at 59.34. 93,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,986,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is 103.04.
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
