United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6.2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.23. 145,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,306,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
