SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 6,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 900,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.