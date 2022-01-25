Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,136. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,700. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

