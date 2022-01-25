Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.08). ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,763. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 140,135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

