Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $78,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. 8,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,278. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average of $256.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.