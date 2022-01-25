CNA Financial Corp Has $1.47 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,897. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

