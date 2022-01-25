CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 478,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,361,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

