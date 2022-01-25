ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

