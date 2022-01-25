Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 298 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,930. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.08 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

