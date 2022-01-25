Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $78.24 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Compass Minerals International worth $78,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

