Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

