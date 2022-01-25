CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.
