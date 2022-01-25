CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

