Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,883,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.70. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

