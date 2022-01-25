Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of HD traded down $7.12 on Tuesday, reaching $356.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

