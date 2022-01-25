Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

LMT opened at $377.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

