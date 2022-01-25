Zeno Research LLC Takes $7.44 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Rogers Communications accounts for about 5.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,736. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.