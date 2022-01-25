Zeno Research LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. ViacomCBS makes up 1.6% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 151,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.