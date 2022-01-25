Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,242 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $485,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 81,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

PEP traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,854. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

