Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE NVT traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 19,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,526. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

