Advisory Research Inc. Buys 1,966 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. 404,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,642,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

