Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,054 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.32% of BankUnited worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BKU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. 8,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

