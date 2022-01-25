40,732 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.15. 10,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.05 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

