eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.08% of eXp World worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,394,328. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 33,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

