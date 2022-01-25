6,027 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,144,286 shares of company stock valued at $45,520,019 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 48,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

