Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

