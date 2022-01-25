Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BTCS in the third quarter worth about $419,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. BTCS Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

