Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hubbell worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUBB traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $187.68. 5,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day moving average of $198.38. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

