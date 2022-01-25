Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for about 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

MCRI stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

