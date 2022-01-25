Advisory Research Inc. Has $25.89 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.98 and a 200-day moving average of $349.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

