Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,699 put options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,327 put options.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,354. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

