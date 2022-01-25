Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 52,933 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises about 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ferguson worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,346,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.62. 472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

