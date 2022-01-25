J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 601 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

