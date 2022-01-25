Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AVANGRID is consistently expanding its clean energy generation capacity, utilizing wind and solar sources. AVANGRID targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2035 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% within 2025 compared to the 2015 base levels. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and fund capital expenditure projects. Also, the utility has share a repurchase plan in place to improve its shareholder value. However, shares of AVANGRID have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Delay in receiving approvals for PNM Resources’ merger deal might postpone the same. Also, the company’s operations are subject to numerous regulations, increasing the cost of operations. Significant investments to maintain cyber security along with completion and budget of capital projects might act as headwinds.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

