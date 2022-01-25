Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.58. 5,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.17. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

