Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 844 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.69. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

