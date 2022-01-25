Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

