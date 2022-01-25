Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 251,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,293. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86.

