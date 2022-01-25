Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

RCL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 84,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,844. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

