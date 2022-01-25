Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,293,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 232,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,750. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

