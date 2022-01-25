Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

