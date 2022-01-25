Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NIO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 233,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,127,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

