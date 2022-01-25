Qtron Investments LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

