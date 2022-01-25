LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.